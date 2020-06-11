Mixed Analyst Attention: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

The shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by WBB Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. WBB Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RedHill Biopharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on October 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that RDHL is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that RDHL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.15 while ending the day at $7.65. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -14.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. RDHL had ended its last session trading at $7.18. RDHL 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $9.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RedHill Biopharma Ltd. generated 81.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.45%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.77% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.1687 and traded between $3.61 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SXC’s 50-day SMA is 3.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.95. The stock has a high of $9.17 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.84%, as 2.31M RDHL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of SunCoke Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -292,676 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,835,078 shares of SXC, with a total valuation of $40,357,616. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,563,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mangrove Partners increased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by 13.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,791,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 682,400 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. which are valued at $19,748,988. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,638,954 shares and is now valued at $19,228,833. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.