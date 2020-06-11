Mixed Analyst Attention: Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $158 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Equal Weight the QDEL stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Barclays was of a view that QDEL is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. CL King thinks that QDEL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.21.

The shares of the company added by 7.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $157.95 while ending the day at $166.76. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -2.85% decline from the average session volume which is 0.94 million shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $155.80. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.31, with a beta of 1.11. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $210.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 108.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated EXPR as Reiterated on November 30, 2017, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXPR could down by -20.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.65% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $2.44 and traded between $2.20 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.80%, as 12.68M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.18% of Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EXPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -349,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,750,141 shares of EXPR, with a total valuation of $19,110,276. No Street GP LP meanwhile bought more EXPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,453,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Express Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,078,711 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,863 shares of Express Inc. which are valued at $11,914,274. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 860,719 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,012,950 shares and is now valued at $11,785,382. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.