Mixed Analyst Attention: Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

The shares of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pareteum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $0.75. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Oppenheimer was of a view that TEUM is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that TEUM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.40.

The shares of the company added by 27.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 31.07 million shares were traded which represents a -1501.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. TEUM had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Pareteum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TEUM 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $3.82.

The Pareteum Corporation generated 4.48 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Rosenblatt also rated AIMC as Initiated on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that AIMC could surge by 5.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.49% to reach $34.20/share. It started the day trading at $35.44 and traded between $32.30 and $32.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIMC’s 50-day SMA is 25.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.96. The stock has a high of $38.43 for the year while the low is $12.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.27%, as 1.61M TEUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 605.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AIMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 82,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,857,043 shares of AIMC, with a total valuation of $181,568,333. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,413,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares by 2.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,042,862 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,281 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. which are valued at $125,328,722. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… decreased its Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 994,749 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,957,687 shares and is now valued at $122,688,297. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.