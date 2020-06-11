Mixed Analyst Attention: Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.78.

The shares of the company added by 7.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.15 while ending the day at $1.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -48.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. GAU had ended its last session trading at $1.14. Galiano Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 34.60 GAU 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $1.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Galiano Gold Inc. generated 50.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.0%. Galiano Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.04% to reach $11.10/share. It started the day trading at $11.71 and traded between $10.10 and $10.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 7.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.57. The stock has a high of $33.86 for the year while the low is $4.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 48.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.28%, as 51.53M GAU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.80% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -421,321 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,906,585 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $128,753,844. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,086,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its The Macerich Company shares by 35.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,884,261 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,860,301 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $74,121,817. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,112,825 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,171,183 shares and is now valued at $55,645,756. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.