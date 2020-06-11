Mixed Analyst Attention: DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

The shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $76 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DocuSign Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the DOCU stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Wedbush was of a view that DOCU is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DOCU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 243.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.84.

The shares of the company added by 4.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $143.66 while ending the day at $148.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.09 million shares were traded which represents a 0.35% incline from the average session volume which is 4.1 million shares. DOCU had ended its last session trading at $141.92. DocuSign Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DOCU 52-week low price stands at $43.13 while its 52-week high price is $152.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DocuSign Inc. generated 442.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.0%. DocuSign Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.955 and traded between $0.6591 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.5267 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8917. The stock has a high of $2.76 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 151935.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.82%, as 83,838 DOCU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 279.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 107.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cove Street Capital LLC sold more APEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cove Street Capital LLC selling -277,171 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 964,055 shares of APEX, with a total valuation of $491,668. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more APEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Apex Global Brands Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 89,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. which are valued at $45,568. Following these latest developments, around 15.97% of Apex Global Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.