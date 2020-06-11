Mixed Analyst Attention: Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

The shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bilibili Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2020, to Overweight the BILI stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Outperform rating by Daiwa Securities in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Nomura was of a view that BILI is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that BILI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.46.

The shares of the company added by 4.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.94 while ending the day at $35.48. During the trading session, a total of 4.67 million shares were traded which represents a 20.08% incline from the average session volume which is 5.84 million shares. BILI had ended its last session trading at $33.87. Bilibili Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BILI 52-week low price stands at $13.23 while its 52-week high price is $36.47.

The Bilibili Inc. generated 711.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%. Bilibili Inc. has the potential to record -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.5889 and traded between $0.46 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2666 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9371. The stock has a high of $1.98 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.88%, as 17.17M BILI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.33% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 96.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 164.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,419,164 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $3,940,599. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,202,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,787,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -253,800 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,109,020. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,060,503 shares and is now valued at $1,694,521. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.