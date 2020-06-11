Mixed Analyst Attention: 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)

The shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 21Vianet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Buy the VNET stock while also putting a $17.80 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $14.20. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VNET is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Stifel thinks that VNET is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.11.

The shares of the company added by 14.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.32 while ending the day at $14.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -55.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. VNET had ended its last session trading at $13.05. VNET 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $17.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The 21Vianet Group Inc. generated 450.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. 21Vianet Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts published a research note on August 21, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.25 and traded between $1.06 and $1.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENG’s 50-day SMA is 0.9538 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9727. The stock has a high of $1.55 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7775.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 469.96%, as 44,320 VNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of ENGlobal Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 185.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The NorthPointe Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,550,716 shares of ENG, with a total valuation of $1,628,252.

Similarly, Essex Investment Management Co. L… decreased its ENGlobal Corporation shares by 2.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 614,944 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,380 shares of ENGlobal Corporation which are valued at $645,691. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ENGlobal Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 33,919 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 572,107 shares and is now valued at $600,712. Following these latest developments, around 43.39% of ENGlobal Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.