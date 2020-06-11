Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.14.

The shares of the company added by 25.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -4744.19% decline from the average session volume which is 16310.0 shares. MTSL had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MTSL 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. generated 2.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.51% to reach $26.19/share. It started the day trading at $24.24 and traded between $22.0101 and $22.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THC’s 50-day SMA is 19.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.17. The stock has a high of $39.37 for the year while the low is $10.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.45%, as 9.57M MTSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.82% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,735,625 shares of THC, with a total valuation of $429,447,200. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more THC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,705,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares by 5.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,917,908 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -600,111 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation which are valued at $237,573,678. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP decreased its Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 205,745 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,390,037 shares and is now valued at $139,047,205. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.