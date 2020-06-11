Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

The shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 12, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lipocine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on January 11, 2018, to Hold the LPCN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 08, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 07, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. ROTH Capital was of a view that LPCN is Buy in its latest report on July 22, 2015. Canaccord Genuity thinks that LPCN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 222.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.903 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -51.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. LPCN had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Lipocine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 LPCN 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.45.

The Lipocine Inc. generated 20.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Lipocine Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated VNTR as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that VNTR could surge by 0.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.11% to reach $2.09/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $2.03 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNTR’s 50-day SMA is 1.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.59. The stock has a high of $5.53 for the year while the low is $1.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 978250.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.04%, as 889,817 LPCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Venator Materials PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,156,202 shares of VNTR, with a total valuation of $11,994,625. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more VNTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,910,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schneider Capital Management Corp… increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,886,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,120 shares of Venator Materials PLC which are valued at $5,090,680. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 247,314 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,789,280 shares and is now valued at $4,963,957. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Venator Materials PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.