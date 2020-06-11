Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinross Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that KGC is Underweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that KGC is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.92.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.13 while ending the day at $6.64. During the trading session, a total of 21.79 million shares were traded which represents a 3.57% incline from the average session volume which is 22.6 million shares. KGC had ended its last session trading at $6.24. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 0.99. Kinross Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 KGC 52-week low price stands at $2.72 while its 52-week high price is $7.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinross Gold Corporation generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Kinross Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.82% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.63 and traded between $5.77 and $5.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOD’s 50-day SMA is 4.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.35. The stock has a high of $14.96 for the year while the low is $2.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 645755.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.11%, as 638,588 KGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 535.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more MOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 9,258 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,268,763 shares of MOD, with a total valuation of $22,837,882. Frontier Capital Management Co. L… meanwhile sold more MOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,030,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Modine Manufacturing Company shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,383,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,117 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company which are valued at $18,102,768. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Modine Manufacturing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,980 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,293,141 shares and is now valued at $17,618,304. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Modine Manufacturing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.