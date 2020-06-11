Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

The shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genmab A/S, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Buy the GMAB stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMAB is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GMAB is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.07.

The shares of the company added by 4.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.60 while ending the day at $30.22. During the trading session, a total of 4.36 million shares were traded which represents a -397.68% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. GMAB had ended its last session trading at $28.86. GMAB 52-week low price stands at $16.24 while its 52-week high price is $31.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genmab A/S generated 818.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -233.33%. Genmab A/S has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $1.09 and traded between $0.75 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALTM's 50-day SMA is 0.6819 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7949. The stock has a high of $4.87 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.91%, as 5.85M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.87% of Altus Midstream Company shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 556.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… bought more ALTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… purchasing 902,830 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,094,120 shares of ALTM, with a total valuation of $6,274,943. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ALTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,063,414 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,758,947 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,400 shares of Altus Midstream Company which are valued at $3,973,673. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,448 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,119,106 shares and is now valued at $2,842,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Altus Midstream Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.