Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

The shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13.75 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DRDGOLD Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2017. JP Morgan was of a view that DRD is Neutral in its latest report on September 14, 2015. JP Morgan thinks that DRD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $5.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 391.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.29.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.66 while ending the day at $10.36. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -13.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. DRD had ended its last session trading at $9.68. DRDGOLD Limited currently has a market cap of $908.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.71, with a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DRD 52-week low price stands at $2.11 while its 52-week high price is $10.49.

The DRDGOLD Limited generated 37.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. DRDGOLD Limited has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on August 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is now rated as Neutral. Seaport Global Securities also rated FTK as Upgrade on January 20, 2016, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTK could surge by 20.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.85% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.41 and traded between $1.14 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTK’s 50-day SMA is 0.9288 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5883. The stock has a high of $4.01 for the year while the low is $0.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.45%, as 4.87M DRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.63% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 557.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newtyn Management LLC bought more FTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 160.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newtyn Management LLC purchasing 3,188,635 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,178,952 shares of FTK, with a total valuation of $5,075,373. North Sound Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more FTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,214,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,679,786 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,850 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. which are valued at $3,606,190. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,481,386 shares and is now valued at $3,411,758. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of Flotek Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.