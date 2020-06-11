Is There A Value in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) And Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $265 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeva Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2020, to Buy the VEEV stock while also putting a $235 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 184. Piper Sandler was of a view that VEEV is Overweight in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that VEEV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.07.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $215.26 while ending the day at $226.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -20.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. VEEV had ended its last session trading at $213.55. Veeva Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $34.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 112.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.61, with a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 VEEV 52-week low price stands at $118.11 while its 52-week high price is $220.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veeva Systems Inc. generated 720.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.58%. Veeva Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is now rated as Underperform. Barclays also rated TGI as Downgrade on August 23, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TGI could down by -15.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.59% to reach $9.30/share. It started the day trading at $12.28 and traded between $10.24 and $10.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.16. The stock has a high of $29.38 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.86%, as 4.29M VEEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.47% of Triumph Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -527,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,190,579 shares of TGI, with a total valuation of $53,857,437. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,607,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,058,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 277,636 shares of Triumph Group Inc. which are valued at $45,375,881. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,717,937 shares and is now valued at $20,357,348. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Triumph Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.