Is There A Value in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) And MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the BLDP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLDP is Sell in its latest report on July 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that BLDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 323.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.26.

The shares of the company added by 17.39% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.55 while ending the day at $14.58. During the trading session, a total of 7.65 million shares were traded which represents a -213.69% decline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $12.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $3.44 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 181.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.77% to reach $4.10/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.53 and $2.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFA’s 50-day SMA is 1.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.86. The stock has a high of $8.09 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.14%, as 21.51M BLDP shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 38.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MFA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,107,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,018,179 shares of MFA, with a total valuation of $71,010,723. Thornburg Investment Management, … meanwhile bought more MFA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,619,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by 7.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,401,094 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,183,093 shares of MFA Financial Inc. which are valued at $51,377,849. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,246,932 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,722,315 shares and is now valued at $35,020,712. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of MFA Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.