Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth A Bite? SERV 200 SMA stands at -7.15%

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) shares fell to a low of $31.52 before closing at $35.70. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was 21.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.69M. SERV’s previous close was $32.56 while the outstanding shares total 134.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 75.55, and a growth ratio of 11.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.22, with weekly volatility at 5.13% and ATR at 1.77. The SERV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.63 and a $58.78 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.64% on 06/10/20.

Investors have identified the Personal Services company ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SERV, the company has in raw cash 185.0 million on their books with 119.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1376000000 million total, with 617000000 million as their total liabilities.

SERV were able to record 46.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -94.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 55.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 456.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 279.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 177.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.90M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SERV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SERV attractive?

In related news, President, Terminix Commercia, Rutherford Gregory bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.01, for a total value of 118,941. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Caplan Deborah H now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,653. Also, Interim CEO, Gursahaney Naren K bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 34.32 per share, with a total market value of 171,600. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, TOMKINS MARK E now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SERV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.63.