Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI), Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)?

The shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weidai Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $14.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.29.

The shares of the company added by 10.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.84 while ending the day at $2.00. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -1324.76% decline from the average session volume which is 40670.0 shares. WEI had ended its last session trading at $1.81. Weidai Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WEI 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $9.66.

The Weidai Ltd. generated 318.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 210.0%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on May 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AROC as Upgrade on May 09, 2018, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AROC could surge by 23.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.34% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $7.095 and traded between $6.32 and $6.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AROC’s 50-day SMA is 4.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.70. The stock has a high of $11.43 for the year while the low is $2.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.67%, as 3.67M WEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of Archrock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AROC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -116,910 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,265,273 shares of AROC, with a total valuation of $122,334,484. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AROC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,751,496 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Archrock Inc. shares by 2.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,835,709 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 256,580 shares of Archrock Inc. which are valued at $62,456,752. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Archrock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 819,183 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,437,677 shares and is now valued at $40,879,249. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Archrock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.