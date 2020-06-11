Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)?

The shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teradata Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Outperform the TDC stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Cowen was of a view that TDC is Market Perform in its latest report on November 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TDC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.23.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.42 while ending the day at $23.63. During the trading session, a total of 10.79 million shares were traded which represents a -756.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. TDC had ended its last session trading at $22.15. Teradata Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.04. Teradata Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TDC 52-week low price stands at $17.62 while its 52-week high price is $37.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teradata Corporation generated 394.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Teradata Corporation has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.68% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.37 and traded between $1.10 and $1.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPG’s 50-day SMA is 0.7812 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7677. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 74.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.55%, as 73.35M TDC shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 74.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,392,549 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,863,768 shares of WPG, with a total valuation of $21,065,675. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,650,647 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.