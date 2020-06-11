Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX), Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.46% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 5.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.00 while ending the day at $23.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 59.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. PLRX had ended its last session trading at $22.00. PLRX 52-week low price stands at $21.05 while its 52-week high price is $26.00.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.99% to reach $48.40/share. It started the day trading at $35.24 and traded between $33.00 and $33.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSII’s 50-day SMA is 38.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.23. The stock has a high of $55.22 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.32%, as 1.13M PLRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 290.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more CSII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -7,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,861,737 shares of CSII, with a total valuation of $226,966,457. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CSII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,447,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares by 12.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,690,410 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 292,215 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. which are valued at $104,172,675. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,366 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,166,081 shares and is now valued at $83,870,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.