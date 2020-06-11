Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)?

The shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HMY is Sell in its latest report on March 17, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that HMY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.06.

The shares of the company added by 4.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.10 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 5.83 million shares were traded which represents a 27.88% incline from the average session volume which is 8.08 million shares. HMY had ended its last session trading at $3.22. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HMY 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited generated 88.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $1.54 and traded between $1.00 and $1.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5474 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0637. The stock has a high of $5.92 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 90.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.30%, as 92.94M HMY shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 112.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 210.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more OAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -4,597,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,939,722 shares of OAS, with a total valuation of $17,951,212. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more OAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,960,130 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by 8.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,430,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,662,981 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. which are valued at $14,950,300. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,446,507 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,373,540 shares and is now valued at $10,314,202. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.