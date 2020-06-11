Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)?

The shares of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five9 Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Buy the FIVN stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Rosenblatt was of a view that FIVN is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that FIVN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.59.

The shares of the company added by 4.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $97.285 while ending the day at $100.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -13.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. FIVN had ended its last session trading at $96.07. Five9 Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 FIVN 52-week low price stands at $46.22 while its 52-week high price is $108.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Five9 Inc. generated 155.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. Five9 Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 31, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.65 and traded between $1.36 and $1.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICON’s 50-day SMA is 0.8272 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3408. The stock has a high of $2.75 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76576.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.32%, as 86,011 FIVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 198.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ICON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 5,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 361,678 shares of ICON, with a total valuation of $350,828. Gesiuris Asset Management SGIIC S… meanwhile sold more ICON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Footprints Asset Management & Res… decreased its Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 114,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc. which are valued at $111,437. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Iconix Brand Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.