Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 223.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.75.

The shares of the company added by 33.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.26 while ending the day at $8.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -475.69% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. DYAI had ended its last session trading at $6.11. Dyadic International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 28.90 DYAI 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dyadic International Inc. generated 4.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Dyadic International Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. BMO Capital Markets also rated ALLY as Upgrade on May 15, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that ALLY could surge by 18.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.38% to reach $25.47/share. It started the day trading at $22.67 and traded between $20.76 and $20.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLY’s 50-day SMA is 16.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.26. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $10.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.51%, as 10.83M DYAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Ally Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,748 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,194,177 shares of ALLY, with a total valuation of $648,666,447. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more ALLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $594,015,504 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,911,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -92,396 shares of Ally Financial Inc. which are valued at $312,381,862. In the same vein, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,375,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,318,541 shares and is now valued at $249,715,355. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Ally Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.