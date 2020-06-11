Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 95.04.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.26 while ending the day at $14.25. During the trading session, a total of 6.29 million shares were traded which represents a -744.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. CCH had ended its last session trading at $13.30. CCH 52-week low price stands at $9.84 while its 52-week high price is $13.46.

The Collier Creek Holdings generated 0.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Collier Creek Holdings has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) is now rated as In-line. Stifel also rated CLI as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that CLI could surge by 15.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.62% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $18.52 and traded between $16.35 and $16.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLI’s 50-day SMA is 15.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.71. The stock has a high of $24.88 for the year while the low is $12.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.86%, as 6.20M CCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.73% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 984.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -61,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,550,872 shares of CLI, with a total valuation of $190,898,763. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,973,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, Madison International Realty Hold… increased its Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares by 20.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,731,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 985,544 shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation which are valued at $87,177,910. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 242,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,905,452 shares and is now valued at $74,611,925. Following these latest developments, around 8.91% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.