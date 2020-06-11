Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)?

The shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on May 12, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $42. Barclays was of a view that WPM is Equal Weight in its latest report on October 15, 2019. Barclays thinks that WPM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.78.

The shares of the company added by 5.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.17 while ending the day at $40.31. During the trading session, a total of 3.2 million shares were traded which represents a 9.72% incline from the average session volume which is 3.54 million shares. WPM had ended its last session trading at $38.18. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently has a market cap of $18.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 147.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.68, with a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WPM 52-week low price stands at $18.66 while its 52-week high price is $47.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. generated 126.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as In-line. Goldman also rated SKYW as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that SKYW could surge by 13.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.62% to reach $43.14/share. It started the day trading at $42.01 and traded between $37.256 and $37.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 28.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.88. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $10.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.72%, as 1.57M WPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of SkyWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 907.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SKYW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -176,039 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,039,370 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $225,752,596. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,929,684 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,203,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -69,015 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $134,805,379. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,185,577 shares and is now valued at $70,091,454. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.