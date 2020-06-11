Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)?

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $195 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teladoc Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that TDOC is Overweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that TDOC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $179.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 223.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.90.

The shares of the company added by 4.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $169.73 while ending the day at $176.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a 29.83% incline from the average session volume which is 3.68 million shares. TDOC had ended its last session trading at $168.83. Teladoc Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 TDOC 52-week low price stands at $54.58 while its 52-week high price is $203.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Teladoc Health Inc. generated 507.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.5%. Teladoc Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on June 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Compass Point also rated TCO as Initiated on June 04, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that TCO could surge by 33.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.07% to reach $54.06/share. It started the day trading at $37.3499 and traded between $26.70 and $36.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCO’s 50-day SMA is 41.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.25. The stock has a high of $53.40 for the year while the low is $26.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.83%, as 9.95M TDOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.94% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,803,523 shares of TCO, with a total valuation of $363,937,641. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $239,254,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by 1,859.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,742,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,551,307 shares of Taubman Centers Inc. which are valued at $154,706,806. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 189,609 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,867,592 shares and is now valued at $118,546,253. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taubman Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.