Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)?

The shares of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $135 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Below Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on June 04, 2020, to Market Perform the FIVE stock while also putting a $108 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $89. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FIVE is Market Perform in its latest report on March 13, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that FIVE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.49.

The shares of the company added by 9.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $112.46 while ending the day at $113.67. During the trading session, a total of 5.9 million shares were traded which represents a -285.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. FIVE had ended its last session trading at $103.90. Five Below Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.52, with a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FIVE 52-week low price stands at $47.53 while its 52-week high price is $137.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Five Below Inc. generated 202.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.95%. Five Below Inc. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Robert W. Baird also rated DLTH as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that DLTH could down by -67.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.58% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.59 and traded between $8.16 and $8.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLTH’s 50-day SMA is 4.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.54. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.48%, as 3.13M FIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.82% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 435.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DLTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 7,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,092,307 shares of DLTH, with a total valuation of $4,959,074. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DLTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,380,302 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by 8.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 634,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,151 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. which are valued at $2,879,904. In the same vein, Hodges Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,616 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 629,546 shares and is now valued at $2,858,139. Following these latest developments, around 30.50% of Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.