Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP), ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.40.

The shares of the company added by 6.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.55 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -333.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.18 million shares. CNSP had ended its last session trading at $2.52. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.40 CNSP 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $5.69.

The CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 5.38 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $4.39 and traded between $3.33 and $3.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEY’s 50-day SMA is 2.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.38. The stock has a high of $6.49 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 180586.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.60%, as 223,205 CNSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 179.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 84.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more AEY shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 71,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 461,715 shares of AEY, with a total valuation of $849,556.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 154,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,341 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. which are valued at $284,633. In the same vein, EAM Investors LLC decreased its ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 147,138 shares and is now valued at $270,734. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.