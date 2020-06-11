Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)?

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $164 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on May 19, 2020, to Overweight the AYX stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $88. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 167. Piper Jaffray was of a view that AYX is Neutral in its latest report on November 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AYX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 112.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $138.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.35.

The shares of the company added by 5.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $140.33 while ending the day at $146.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 34.91% incline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $139.12. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 AYX 52-week low price stands at $75.17 while its 52-week high price is $160.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 228.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.19%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.78% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $2.685 and traded between $2.01 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 1.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.85. The stock has a high of $7.28 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 88.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.80%, as 78.69M AYX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 58.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,150,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,178,713 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $73,387,688. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,767,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,526,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,100,239 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $64,540,498. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,638,922 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,752,604 shares and is now valued at $56,860,963. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.