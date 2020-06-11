Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN), Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.63.

The shares of the company added by 4.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -341.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. ZKIN had ended its last session trading at $1.21. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ZKIN 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $1.99.

The ZK International Group Co. Ltd. generated 3.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.52 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACD’s 50-day SMA is 0.5048 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3794. The stock has a high of $13.96 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.16%, as 2.75M ZKIN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,986,519 shares of PACD, with a total valuation of $8,134,513. Avenue Capital Management II LP meanwhile sold more PACD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,391,457 worth of shares.

Similarly, Abrams Capital Management LP decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,414,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. which are valued at $3,017,717. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.