Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)?

The shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uxin Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2019, to Outperform the UXIN stock while also putting a $7.70 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that UXIN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.25.

The shares of the company added by 8.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.63 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -192.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. UXIN had ended its last session trading at $1.68. Uxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 UXIN 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Uxin Limited generated 88.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Uxin Limited has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.72% to reach $11.71/share. It started the day trading at $11.79 and traded between $10.59 and $10.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNX’s 50-day SMA is 10.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.05. The stock has a high of $14.19 for the year while the low is $4.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.51%, as 21.58M UXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.64% of CNX Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 108.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Southeastern Asset Management, In… sold more CNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Southeastern Asset Management, In… selling -1,972,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,306,964 shares of CNX, with a total valuation of $492,247,963. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $200,165,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,482,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -197,252 shares of CNX Resources Corporation which are valued at $157,771,627. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 551,975 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,824,763 shares and is now valued at $140,874,335. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of CNX Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.