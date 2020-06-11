Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)?

The shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plug Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Outperform the PLUG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PLUG is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that PLUG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.46.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.19 while ending the day at $5.66. During the trading session, a total of 39.26 million shares were traded which represents a -229.1% decline from the average session volume which is 11.93 million shares. PLUG had ended its last session trading at $5.09. Plug Power Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PLUG 52-week low price stands at $1.86 while its 52-week high price is $6.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Plug Power Inc. generated 131.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Plug Power Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. BTIG Research also rated PEB as Upgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that PEB could down by -17.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $13.31/share. It started the day trading at $17.11 and traded between $14.28 and $15.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEB’s 50-day SMA is 11.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.13. The stock has a high of $29.57 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.01%, as 11.67M PLUG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.72% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PEB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -329,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,962,302 shares of PEB, with a total valuation of $259,025,045. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PEB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $219,176,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by 239.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,700,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust which are valued at $129,770,000. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP increased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,799,132 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,908,508 shares and is now valued at $121,690,219. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.