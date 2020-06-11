Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 171.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.43.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -300.01% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. PT had ended its last session trading at $1.02. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 PT 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

The Pintec Technology Holdings Limited generated 15.42 million in revenue during the last quarter.

A look at its technical shows that DSE’s 50-day SMA is 0.4969 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7566. The stock has a high of $5.31 for the year while the low is $0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 448.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold more DSE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Advisors Asset Management, Inc. selling -37,093 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,200,528 shares of DSE, with a total valuation of $684,301. Guggenheim Partners Investment Ma… meanwhile sold more DSE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. increased its Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund shares by 33.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 369,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,320 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund which are valued at $210,585. In the same vein, Invesco Investment Advisers LLC increased its Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 139,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 193,700 shares and is now valued at $110,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.