Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)?

The shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $110 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Etsy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Oppenheimer was of a view that ETSY is Outperform in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Jefferies thinks that ETSY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $84.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.65.

The shares of the company added by 4.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $78.51 while ending the day at $79.81. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -0.22% decline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. ETSY had ended its last session trading at $76.37. Etsy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 135.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 1.64. Etsy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 ETSY 52-week low price stands at $29.95 while its 52-week high price is $88.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Etsy Inc. generated 442.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Etsy Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $1.41 and traded between $1.14 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELB’s 50-day SMA is 0.7357 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3100. The stock has a high of $3.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29403.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.25%, as 23,743 ETSY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.47% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 283.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 169,054 shares of XELB, with a total valuation of $136,258. Wilmington Trust Investment Advis… meanwhile bought more XELB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,495 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its Xcel Brands Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Xcel Brands Inc. which are valued at $76,731. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of Xcel Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.