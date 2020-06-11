Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)?

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Buy the DDOG stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Mizuho was of a view that DDOG is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Needham thinks that DDOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.33.

The shares of the company added by 6.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $75.32 while ending the day at $78.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a 26.13% incline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $73.74. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $78.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Datadog Inc. generated 194.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.73 and traded between $1.36 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDEV’s 50-day SMA is 0.7985 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7468. The stock has a high of $7.83 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.86%, as 29.63M DDOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.98% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 208.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… bought more CDEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,268.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… purchasing 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,617,072 shares of CDEV, with a total valuation of $23,853,243. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more CDEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,717,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,552,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,392,009 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. which are valued at $19,747,696. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,200,632 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,531,338 shares and is now valued at $16,696,651. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.