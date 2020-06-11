Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.22.

The shares of the company added by 54.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.83 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 29.63 million shares were traded which represents a -6672.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.44 million shares. AVCT had ended its last session trading at $2.18. AVCT 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $11.25.

The American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. generated 0.16 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR also rated REAL as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that REAL could surge by 10.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.95 and traded between $13.825 and $13.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REAL’s 50-day SMA is 11.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.17. The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.00%, as 6.98M AVCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.30% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more REAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,655,909 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,401,643 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $126,076,033.

Similarly, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 117.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,573,892 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,473,892 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $61,335,892. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,709,979 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,767,813 shares and is now valued at $37,116,372. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.