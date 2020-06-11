Is It Crazy To Buy Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) And RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

The shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $185 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seattle Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $163. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 124. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that SGEN is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Goldman thinks that SGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $163.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.06.

The shares of the company added by 5.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $151.975 while ending the day at $156.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 0.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. SGEN had ended its last session trading at $148.94. Seattle Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 SGEN 52-week low price stands at $63.02 while its 52-week high price is $168.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seattle Genetics Inc. generated 249.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Seattle Genetics Inc. has the potential to record -2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that RTW’s 50-day SMA is 0.3013 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7476. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.16%, as 2.41M SGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.99% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more RTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -46,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,592,252 shares of RTW, with a total valuation of $2,066,513. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $967,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,906,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,829 shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc. which are valued at $857,789. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 988,706 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,536,276 shares and is now valued at $691,324. Following these latest developments, around 3.51% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.