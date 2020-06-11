Is It Crazy To Buy Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) And LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

The shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $89 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinduoduo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on May 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the PDD stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 26, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $76. Goldman was of a view that PDD is Neutral in its latest report on May 26, 2020. China Renaissance thinks that PDD is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $454.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 281.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.88.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $70.26 while ending the day at $72.80. During the trading session, a total of 7.35 million shares were traded which represents a 15.39% incline from the average session volume which is 8.69 million shares. PDD had ended its last session trading at $69.38. Pinduoduo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PDD 52-week low price stands at $19.10 while its 52-week high price is $73.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pinduoduo Inc. generated 4.59 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.0%. Pinduoduo Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on May 13, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. It started the day trading at $1.57 and traded between $1.25 and $1.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.4782 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2833. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.24%, as 1.49M PDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.64% of LSB Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 379.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Security Benefit Life Insurance C… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,069,324 shares of LXU, with a total valuation of $4,394,870. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LXU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,463,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its LSB Industries Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,864,016 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,873 shares of LSB Industries Inc. which are valued at $2,013,137. In the same vein, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC decreased its LSB Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,303 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,610,842 shares and is now valued at $1,739,709. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of LSB Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.