Is It Crazy To Buy iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) And QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $120 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iRhythm Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the IRTC stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 102. Oppenheimer was of a view that IRTC is Perform in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that IRTC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $114.46 while ending the day at $121.69. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -31.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. IRTC had ended its last session trading at $114.70. iRhythm Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 IRTC 52-week low price stands at $56.24 while its 52-week high price is $136.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iRhythm Technologies Inc. generated 56.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.29%. iRhythm Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Piper Sandler also rated QEP as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that QEP could surge by 12.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.66% to reach $2.23/share. It started the day trading at $2.14 and traded between $1.51 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 0.7651 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5505. The stock has a high of $7.42 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 17.54M IRTC shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 92.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 221.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more QEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,017,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,646,444 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $28,734,063. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,883,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 42.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,430,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,387,421 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $18,301,808. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,020 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,463,338 shares and is now valued at $14,913,691. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.