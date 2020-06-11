Is It Crazy To Buy Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) And Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

The shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.50.

The shares of the company added by 4.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.37 while ending the day at $0.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -286.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. HJLI had ended its last session trading at $0.45. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HJLI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $1.61.

The Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. generated 0.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. It started the day trading at $2.74 and traded between $2.345 and $2.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WATT’s 50-day SMA is 1.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.15. The stock has a high of $4.78 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.56%, as 5.34M HJLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.49% of Energous Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 122.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WATT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -32,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,716,296 shares of WATT, with a total valuation of $3,312,451. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WATT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,145,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Energous Corporation shares by 10.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 473,298 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,807 shares of Energous Corporation which are valued at $913,465. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Energous Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 93,293 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 415,676 shares and is now valued at $802,255. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Energous Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.