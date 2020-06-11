Is It Crazy To Buy Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) And GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

The shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BVN is Overweight in its latest report on September 25, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that BVN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.85.

The shares of the company added by 8.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.24 while ending the day at $9.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -17.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. BVN had ended its last session trading at $8.50. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BVN 52-week low price stands at $5.12 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. generated 221.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.67%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Evercore ISI also rated GLOP as Upgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOP could surge by 45.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.91% to reach $8.94/share. It started the day trading at $5.49 and traded between $4.89 and $4.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOP’s 50-day SMA is 4.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.30. The stock has a high of $21.95 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.23%, as 1.65M BVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of GasLog Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 96.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more GLOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 124.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 1,515,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,729,604 shares of GLOP, with a total valuation of $11,982,962.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GasLog Partners LP shares by 230.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,086,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 757,155 shares of GasLog Partners LP which are valued at $4,768,150. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its GasLog Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997,018 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 552,761 shares and is now valued at $2,426,621. Following these latest developments, around 26.72% of GasLog Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.