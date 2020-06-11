Is Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Still Worth A Bite?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.58, with weekly volatility at 10.21% and ATR at 0.78. The GEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.58 and a $23.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.85 million, which was 58.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.25% on 06/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.1801 before closing at $8.95. GEL’s previous close was $10.09 while the outstanding shares total 122.58M. The firm has a beta of 2.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.85, and a growth ratio of 1.40.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Genesis Energy L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 496880000 million total, with 324809000 million as their total liabilities.

GEL were able to record 51.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -14.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 89.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genesis Energy L.P. recorded a total of 539.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 397.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 142.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 122.58M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GEL attractive?

In related news, Director, ALBERT CONRAD P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.04, for a total value of 30,391. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Davison James E now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 348,800. Also, General Counsel & Secretary, Jesulaitis Kristen O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.78 per share, with a total market value of 47,791. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President, GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genesis Energy L.P.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.93.