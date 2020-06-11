Is A Downturn Overdue? Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM), Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.27% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 4.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.00 while ending the day at $49.99. During the trading session, a total of 13.36 million shares were traded which represents a 18.41% incline from the average session volume which is 16.37 million shares. VRM had ended its last session trading at $47.90. VRM 52-week low price stands at $38.46 while its 52-week high price is $48.88.

It started the day trading at $0.66 and traded between $0.55 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HHT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4575 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4611. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 452951.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.28%, as 419,977 VRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more HHT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -24.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -4,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,470 shares of HHT, with a total valuation of $5,175. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more HHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,763 shares of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 57.76% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.