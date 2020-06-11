Is A Downturn Overdue? Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)?

The shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2015. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hilliard Lyons advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2008, to Buy the STRM stock while also putting a $6.50 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.24.

The shares of the company added by 8.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.0571 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -741.72% decline from the average session volume which is 60730.0 shares. STRM had ended its last session trading at $1.09. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $35.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 0.56. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 STRM 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $2.09.

The Streamline Health Solutions Inc. generated 1.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Wells Fargo also rated ADS as Downgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that ADS could down by -0.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.96% to reach $56.27/share. It started the day trading at $62.1199 and traded between $55.65 and $56.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 43.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.56. The stock has a high of $159.41 for the year while the low is $20.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.03%, as 3.31M STRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.73% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.02, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ADS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -274,590 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,568,753 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $211,670,326. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,486,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 167.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,845,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,156,615 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $85,491,313. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,181 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,832,159 shares and is now valued at $84,883,926. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.