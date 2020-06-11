Is A Downturn Overdue? Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)?

The shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 18, 2015. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Patent Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 12, 2015, to Buy the MARA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 12, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Midtown Partners was of a view that MARA is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 06, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 254.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.39.

The shares of the company added by 38.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.97 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 34.9 million shares were traded which represents a -1018.51% decline from the average session volume which is 3.12 million shares. MARA had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Marathon Patent Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MARA 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $3.49.

The Marathon Patent Group Inc. generated 0.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1481.82%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Compass Point also rated RPT as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that RPT could down by -11.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.36% to reach $7.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.81 and traded between $7.855 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPT’s 50-day SMA is 6.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.58. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.06%, as 4.06M MARA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of RPT Realty shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,369,131 shares of RPT, with a total valuation of $71,369,886. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,367,936 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its RPT Realty shares by 5.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,716,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -413,995 shares of RPT Realty which are valued at $44,521,574. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its RPT Realty shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 525,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,893,584 shares and is now valued at $39,775,980. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of RPT Realty stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.