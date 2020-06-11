Is A Downturn Overdue? Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)?

The shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Holly Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the HEP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. UBS was of a view that HEP is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that HEP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.65.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.59 while ending the day at $16.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a 43.42% incline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. HEP had ended its last session trading at $15.93. Holly Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HEP 52-week low price stands at $6.57 while its 52-week high price is $30.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Holly Energy Partners L.P. generated 19.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.42%. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.73 and traded between $1.37 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INWK’s 50-day SMA is 1.3016 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5072. The stock has a high of $5.81 for the year while the low is $0.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.81%, as 1.92M HEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.31% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 314.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold more INWK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC selling -27,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,996,313 shares of INWK, with a total valuation of $10,705,612. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more INWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,783,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its InnerWorkings Inc. shares by 3.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,655,393 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,449 shares of InnerWorkings Inc. which are valued at $4,349,918. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… increased its InnerWorkings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 161,770 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,578,310 shares and is now valued at $4,258,189. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of InnerWorkings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.