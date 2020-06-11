Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

The shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sequans Communications S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2018, to Buy the SQNS stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on October 05, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Needham was of a view that SQNS is Buy in its latest report on October 05, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that SQNS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 277.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.46.

The shares of the company added by 11.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.60 while ending the day at $6.34. During the trading session, a total of 0.91 million shares were traded which represents a -229.58% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. SQNS had ended its last session trading at $5.67. SQNS 52-week low price stands at $1.68 while its 52-week high price is $7.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sequans Communications S.A. generated 5.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.95%. Sequans Communications S.A. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.11% to reach $14.38/share. It started the day trading at $14.70 and traded between $13.3601 and $13.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNRL’s 50-day SMA is 11.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.47. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.41%, as 1.52M SQNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deep Basin Capital LP bought more MNRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 136.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deep Basin Capital LP purchasing 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,044,072 shares of MNRL, with a total valuation of $40,333,954. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more MNRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,468,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by 49.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,880,619 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 621,250 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. which are valued at $24,918,202. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 787,463 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,843,896 shares and is now valued at $24,431,622. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.