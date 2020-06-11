Expensive Market, What To Buy? NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

The shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NovaGold Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2011. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 21, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NG is Underperform in its latest report on October 20, 2010. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NG is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.10.

The shares of the company added by 7.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.32 while ending the day at $9.07. During the trading session, a total of 5.01 million shares were traded which represents a -26.42% decline from the average session volume which is 3.96 million shares. NG had ended its last session trading at $8.43. NovaGold Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 79.50 NG 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $12.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NovaGold Resources Inc. generated 59.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. NovaGold Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.24% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.44 and $1.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 1.7373 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.3033. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.28%, as 14.73M NG shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,370,171 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,717,658 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $7,604,485. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,784,501 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by 10.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,756,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,431 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $3,665,535. In the same vein, Coastal Investment Management LP decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,414,910 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,414,910 shares and is now valued at $1,881,830. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.