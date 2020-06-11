Expensive Market, What To Buy? Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)

The shares of Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $69 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livongo Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Buy the LVGO stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on April 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. SVB Leerink was of a view that LVGO is Outperform in its latest report on April 13, 2020. Stifel thinks that LVGO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 322.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.33.

The shares of the company added by 6.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $60.01 while ending the day at $63.87. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a -50.98% decline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. LVGO had ended its last session trading at $59.75. Livongo Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 LVGO 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $64.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Livongo Health Inc. generated 218.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1320.0%. Livongo Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.42 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SENS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5489 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8938. The stock has a high of $2.24 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.61%, as 23.94M LVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.38% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more SENS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -302,263 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,478,543 shares of SENS, with a total valuation of $7,228,480. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SENS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,867,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,563,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,364 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $3,532,261. In the same vein, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,000,000 shares and is now valued at $934,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.