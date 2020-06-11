Expensive Market, What To Buy? IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $277 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2019, to Buy the IDXX stock while also putting a $276 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on May 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 225. Piper Jaffray was of a view that IDXX is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IDXX is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.70.

The shares of the company added by 6.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $304.98 while ending the day at $321.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a 5.64% incline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. IDXX had ended its last session trading at $303.00. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 64.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.07, with a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 IDXX 52-week low price stands at $168.65 while its 52-week high price is $319.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IDEXX Laboratories Inc. generated 81.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.85%. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has the potential to record 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Goldman also rated GRPN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that GRPN could down by -11.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.13% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.37 and $1.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN’s 50-day SMA is 1.1263 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1122. The stock has a high of $3.75 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.58%, as 21.90M IDXX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Trust Advisors LP bought more GRPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 186.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Trust Advisors LP purchasing 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,017,240 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $81,621,981. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,093,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,972,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $42,039,300. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.