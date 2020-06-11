Are ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) previous close was $401.66 while the outstanding shares total 190.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 118.10, and a growth ratio of 4.36. NOW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.66% on 06/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $392.34 before closing at $386.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was 64.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.51M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.88, with weekly volatility at 4.23% and ATR at 15.90. The NOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $213.99 and a $405.53 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ServiceNow Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $76.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NOW, the company has in raw cash 808.73 million on their books with 60.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2805861000 million total, with 2721061000 million as their total liabilities.

NOW were able to record 408.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 491.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ServiceNow Inc. recorded a total of 1.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 223.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 822.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 190.16M with the revenue now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NOW attractive?

In related news, Principal Accounting Officer, Goon Fay Sien sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 382.09, for a total value of 689,676. As the sale deal closes, the Principal Accounting Officer, Goon Fay Sien now sold 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,657. Also, Chief Talent Officer, WADORS PATRICIA L sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 374.42 per share, with a total market value of 1,251,692. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Product Officer, Desai Chirantan Jitendra now holds 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,113,588. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

26 out of 35 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ServiceNow Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $369.50.