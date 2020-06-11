Analysts Turn Mixed On TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

The shares of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TrueCar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on March 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TRUE is Sector Perform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that TRUE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.11.

The shares of the company added by 10.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.14 while ending the day at $3.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.01 million shares were traded which represents a -274.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. TRUE had ended its last session trading at $2.88. TrueCar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 TRUE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $5.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TrueCar Inc. generated 182.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -750.0%. TrueCar Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Buy. Wolfe Research also rated OXY as Downgrade on June 04, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that OXY could down by -40.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.44% to reach $14.74/share. It started the day trading at $22.35 and traded between $20.75 and $20.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 14.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.24. The stock has a high of $54.05 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 64.80M TRUE shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 50.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 29,625,829 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,862,556 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,526,320,100. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,147,723,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,955,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,132,886 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $880,019,594. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,003,171 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,368,326 shares and is now valued at $652,269,822. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.